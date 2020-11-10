Peloton Makes In-Kind Gift Valued at Approximately $1.3 Million to Keep Hampton University Students Healthy and Connected

HAMPTON, Va.-

Hampton University is one of 10 HBCUs across the country that is receiving the vital gifts of health, fitness and community from Peloton, the leading interactive fitness platform in the world. Hampton students will be receiving 2-year Peloton Digital Memberships, which will give them access to thousands of live and on-demand classes from world-class instructors.

“Thank you to Peloton for gifting our Hampton University students with this membership. This is a great way for them to come together virtually during these unprecedented times, and to remain active and healthy,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Through the Peloton Digital Membership, students can access fitness anytime, anywhere with or without equipment. With strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, running, cycling and more, students can track their progress and fulfill fitness goals through the Peloton App, which allows access to a full state of fitness classes across disciplines on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV.

Hampton University will be sending out emails to students next week with a link to sign up for their free membership. Once students have signed up for their membership, they can download the Peloton App and login with the username/password they created during the web sign-up.

Hampton students can represent their school by choosing the #Hampton Tag on their Peloton profile. Connect with Peloton on social media @onepeloton and be sure to use #HamptonOnPeloton in workout photos or videos!

