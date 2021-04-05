Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts Move to Phase 1c Residents encouraged to pre-register for the COVID vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health’s Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts will move into 1c COVID-19 vaccinations beginning today. Phase 1c includes essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health. The districts will continue to prioritize vaccinating those in Phases 1a and 1b while vaccinating 1c individuals. All phases are identified in detail on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website.

Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 711.

As vaccine supply increases, the number and diversity of vaccination sites grows. In addition to local healthcare systems, many pharmacies are distributing vaccines through a federal program. The links below contain information on participating pharmacies.



Virginia will move to Phase 2 on Monday, April 18. This means everyone 16 and older who lives or works in Virginia will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at that time. Some communities will make the transition into Phase 2 sooner and have begun inviting members of the general public from the pre-registration list to appointments. For more information on COVID-19 Vaccine availability by health district, visit the map on the VDH website. For updates from the VDH, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.