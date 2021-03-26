Peninsula COVID-19 Operations Center Receives Governor’s Award for Innovation Excellence in EMS

The 2020 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Award winners were announced last week. These awards recognize EMS providers and organizations from across the Commonwealth for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system. The Peninsula COVID-19 Operations Center received the Governor’s Award for Innovation Excellence in EMS. “This past year has been particularly challenging, and presented unknown circumstances that have required the adaptation, strength and resilience of Virginia’s EMS providers,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “This year’s award nominees represent the courage and dedication that has been required to respond to the pandemic.” The Peninsula COVID-19 Operations Center was established early on as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the region. The cities, counties, local hospitals, Hampton and Peninsula Health districts, EMS agencies, and Law Enforcement Agencies took a unified approach in addressing the many challenges that the pandemic presented. This network of highly trained professionals working across jurisdictional boundaries and collaborating with each other has had a major positive impact on the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on the Commonwealth’s response to the coronavirus, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov. More than two million Virginians, or approximately one in four people, have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by calling 877-829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA), to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.