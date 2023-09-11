Peninsula Health Center Moving to Newly Renovated Building

By: City of Newport News

The Virginia Department of Health is moving the Peninsula Health Center (PHC) from 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. to the former Stratford University Building at 836 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. At the new location, the PHC will continue to provide the following:

AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Program (PrEP)

Business Office Administrative Services (Budget/Finance, Procurement and General Services, Facilities, Information Technology, Housekeeping, Security, Fleet Management)

Children’s Services (Pack-n-Play and Car Seat Education)

Community Health Nursing Services (Long Term Care, Refugee, Tuberculosis, Lead Exposure)

Clinical Services (Family Planning/Sexually Transmitted Investigations, Cervical Cancer Screenings and Immunizations)

Eligibility Services

Emergency Preparedness & Response (EP&R)

Environmental Health

Epidemiology (Infectious Disease Surveillance and Investigation)

Internship Program

Medical Reserve Corps (MRC)

Population Health (Community Outreach Programs and Initiatives such as Project Lead Substance Use and Opioid Response, and COVID-19 Strike Team and Vaccinations)

Vital Records

﻿Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

The PHC is managing the relocation in phases to ensure the continuation of services to the community. The first phased move will take place September 14, 15, and 18, and the second phased move will take place September 28, 29, and October 2. Residents should expect brief disruptions of services or delays.

Information regarding the temporary closure of PHC clinics and services is available on the Virginia Department of Health website.

In 2021, Newport News City Council voted to exchange the existing PHC building for the former Stratford University building. This is a partnership between the city, Virginia Department of Health, and Riverside Health System. The new PHC is adjacent to I-64 and more centrally located to the Peninsula communities it serves in the Cities of Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the Counties of James City County and York Coun