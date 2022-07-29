Peninsula Health District Offers Walk-In Early Bird Back-to-School Immunization Clinics

By: City of Newport News

Back-to-School is right around the corner and there’s more to do than just stocking up on school supplies. Have you thought about your child’s required immunizations? This year, Virginia is requiring additional immunizations for your child to attend school.

To help ensure your child is ready for a healthy year ahead, the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are offering Back-to-School immunization clinics throughout the month of August. Beat the crowds, long lines and wait times by taking advantage of these early bird, walk-in clinics.

Location: Peninsula Health Center, 416 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

Dates/Times:Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (first 50 clients)Aug. 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 29, 30, 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (first 75 clients)Aug. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (first 85 clients)

Parents and guardians are required to bring their picture ID, the child’s health insurance card (if they have one), and the child’s vaccination record in order to receive vaccines.

For more information, call the Peninsula Health Districts’ Immunization Clinic at 757-594-7410.