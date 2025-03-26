Peninsula Youth Jazz Band Debut Concert

On Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m., the Peninsula Youth Jazz Band will make its debut at the Ferguson Center for the Arts under the direction of Dr. Steven Cunningham of Hampton University.

The performance will feature a selection of jazz classics, including “Satin Doll” and “C-Jam” by Duke Ellington and “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rodgers, along with other well-known pieces.

This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged. Tickets are available now. Click here to get tickets or learn more.