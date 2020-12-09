People To People To Hold CommunityForum on Segregation

People To People is hosting a free, virtual community forum titled “Living Apart: 21st Century Segregation in Hampton Roads, VA” on December 10 at 11:45 a.m. Join People To People and Dr. John C. Finn of CNU’s Department of Sociology, Social Work, & Anthropology for a discussion on “Living Together/Living Apart,” a long-term research project that focuses on the impact of persistent racial segregation in Hampton Roads.



Racial segregation in most major U.S. metropolitan areas is worse today than it was during Reconstruction. This project uses interviews, historical documents, photography, and digital mapping to engage the local community in meaningful, open ways and to challenge the “naturalness” of segregated landscapes.



To participate in the forum, advanced registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.Based in Newport News, People To People is a grassroots organization committed to race relations, diversity, and quality of life for all. The purpose of People To People is to foster understanding of the role of race in our daily lives. For more information on People To People, visit their Facebook page.