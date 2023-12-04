Persistence pays for Scheffler and Woods in Hero World Challenge

By AJ Jones

Scottie Scheffler took home the 2023 Hero World Challenge trophy by dashing the hopes of two-time reigning champion Viktor Hovland and a field of other golf greats like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Rose. World No. 1 Scheffler finished the Hero World Challenge in second place in 2021 and 2022. Hovland was the winner in 2021 and 2022.

The Hero World Challenge was founded and hosted by Tiger Woods, who was able to compete in the challenge this year and finish at even par. This week’s challenge marked Woods’ first time playing in a PGA Tour event since April.

The purse for the 2023 Hero World Challenge was $4.5 million, up from 3.5 million in 2022, with this year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler shooting 20-under 268, receiving $1 million. Sepp Straka, who shot 17-under 271, finished second, winning $450,000, and third-place Justin Thomas received $300,000 after shooting 16-under par 272.

To Scheffler, it was just another day at the office this year, as opposed to the last two years he played in the challenge at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas. “Well, I was in position going into Sunday, whereas the last couple of years I have been kind of on the outside looking in. And I got off to a good start today and just, just playing solid golf most of the day,” Scheffler said.