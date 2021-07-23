Pet Heat Safety Tips

With the sunny weather, it is tempting for pet owners to let their fur babies enjoy the outdoors. High temperatures can be detrimental to pets, causing them to experience heat exhaustion. The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) recommends that pet parents take these steps to prevent heat exhaustion in dogs.

Never leave your dog inside of a parked car, even with the windows cracked. Make sure your dog doesn’t stay outside too long and if they do, make sure they have plenty of water and cool, shady rest areas.Walk your dog in the morning or evening to avoid the hottest hours of the day. Bring water with you on long walks and take breaks in shaded areas if needed. Also, avoid steep hills or other areas that require more strenuous exercise.Keep your house cool while you are gone and if you are gone for extended periods of time or on vacation, board your dog with a reputable company or family member.

Be sure to take precautions so you and your pet stay safe while out enjoying the summer sun.