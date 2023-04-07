Phil Hernandez secures Democratic nomination to represent Norfolk’s 94th House of Delegates District

NORFOLK, VA — Phil Hernandez, a Hampton Roads native and nonprofit executive, has released the following statement:



“It is an honor to be the Democratic nominee in Norfolk’s 94th House of Delegates District. As a 757 native, I have deep roots in this community and I’m proud to be raising my two daughters here. I will work tirelessly to build a solutions-oriented campaign that voters in Norfolk can be proud of and that will be victorious on November 7, 2023.”



“Virginia is at a crossroads and our fundamental rights are on the line. Our politics has become about division, rather than inclusion, and the same problems have festered for too long, often at the expense of everyday people in our community.”



“I’m offering something different. As someone who served in President Obama’s White House, worked as a civil rights attorney, and a current nonprofit executive, I am an experienced problem solver who knows how to bring people together and get things done. As Delegate, I will immediately get to work supporting our public schools and raising teacher pay, reducing gun violence in our community, protecting reproductive freedom in Virginia, and advancing policies that help everyday families make ends meet.”



Spanning the Norfolk shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay, the new 94th District covers much of the northern half of the City from the Port of Virginia to East Beach. The 94th will be one of the most competitive open seats in the Commonwealth this November.



Phil Hernandez was born and raised in Hampton Roads, attended local public schools, and received a Gates Millennium Scholarship, which made it possible for him to attend William & Mary and become the first in his family to graduate from college. Hernandez later served in President Obama’s White House, worked as a civil rights attorney, and became a trusted policy leader in Virginia. Phil is the Democratic nominee to represent the City of Norfolk in the 94th District in the House of Delegates.