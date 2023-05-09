Arts & Entertainment Events Local Local News 

Picnic for Parkinson’s Sat. May 13

By: The City of Newport News

Celebrate Mother’s Day one day early!

The Strong & Steadfast Parkinson’s Support Group (SSPSG) invites everyone affected by Parkinson’s — doctors, nurses, American Parkinson’s Disease Association members, and children of all ages — to join in a family fun day and community picnic.

SSPSG will provide FREE hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks. The event will be held Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 657 Harpersville Road in Newport News. For more information call 757-944-0209.

