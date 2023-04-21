Pigtails & Crewcuts is a unique and fun hair salon created for children and their families located in Jefferson Marketplace, 12515 Jefferson Ave., Suite 320. The family business is owned and operated by Amy and William Lugaro.

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a salon that specializes in providing kids haircuts in a stress-free environment where every child is welcome. The salon’s stylists are very patient and make sure their customers with special needs receive extra TLC. The shop’s motto is to “work through the wiggles, giggles, tears, and fears.”

The salon includes a playroom, train table, coloring sheets, and a giant Connect 4 game. Stylist stations include vehicle chairs and televisions that play Disney movies. Each child leaves with a lollipop and toy from the treasure chest. Theme packages are also available in which customers are certified as a “Royal Princess or Pirate.”

Keeping with its kid and family focus, Pigtails & Crewcuts also offers haircuts for adults. Educating parents about how to care for their children’s hair is also an important part of their business model. The salon uses vegan and pediatrician-approved hair products such as gels, shampoos, conditioners, and detangling sprays.

The Lugaro’s purchased the Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise in July 2020, after many discussions and exploring various entrepreneurial opportunities. They decided that Pigtails & Crewcuts would make a great first business venture and complement their household, which includes three children.

In addition to building strong relationships with customers, the Lugaro’s have made a commitment to supporting organizations in the community such as the Bacon Street Gala, The Wes Strong Foundation, and Wigs For Kids.

To learn more about the business, please visit the Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids – Newport News Facebook page.