PITCH:HBCU 2020 winner scores big at ‘Dream Starter’ competition

Q2 Holdings, official partner of Austin FC soccer club, announced the unveiling of their Dream Starter competition, a yearly business initiative for Austin entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups to compete for $100,000 in Dream Starter funds to spring their business plans.

The winner of the Dream Starter competition was Florida A&M alumnus Anthony Gantt for his military travel booking resource At Ease. There are regulations that reimburse military service members for extended stays in approved lodging establishments during military business. When Gantt was not able to be reimbursed for his lodging, this brilliant idea was formed. At Ease is designed to help military members, contractors, and federal employees find temporary housing during relocations or travel. The site also adds much-needed variety to the offerings, giving the partners who list their properties on the platform increased revenue.

Gantt is a member of The HBCU Advocate’s technology business incubator, which provides multiple resources to help jumpstart small businesses. He joined the HBCU incubator after winning PITCH:HBCU 2020 during the 2020 HBCU Futures Conference. To find out more about PITCH:HBCU 2021 or the 2021 HBCU Futures Conference, visit thehbcuadvocate.com.