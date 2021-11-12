Pitch:HBCU 2021: HBCU alum, veteran wins $20K
After competing at Pitch:HBCU, the official startup competition of the HBCU Futures Conference, Morehouse School of Medicine alum, veteran, and founder of GABA Inc., Candice S. Blacknall MD, MBA, finds out that she won $20K in equity-free capital for her startup! https://lnkd.in/dHTGz-uW
Angela Jones, founder of The HBCU Advocate, shared the news with Blacknall on Veterans Day. Thank you to this year’s sponsors: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Plexo Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, and The HBCU Advocate, and thank you to our awesome panel of judges: Lavonya Jones, Traron L. Edwards, and Jesus Soriano. Shout out to all of the incredible founders who pitched at Pitch:HBCU 2021!! HBCU Futures Conference sponsors also included IBM, Truist, Dominion Energy, and, McDonalds.