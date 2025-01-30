PITTMANTOWN BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT UNDERWAY

SUFFOLK, VA (January 30, 2025) Suffolk Public Works announces that preliminary work has started replacing the Pittmantown Bridge. The bridge spans over Mill Swamp, located on Route 668 (Pittmantown Road) in the southwestern part of Suffolk. A road closure is anticipated to begin as early as January 31, 2025, with a detour in effect during construction. The project is expected to be complete by Winter 2025 – 2026.

For additional information, contact Public Works Engineering at (757) 514-7725 or visit the City’s website at www.suffolkva.us/CIP ##