Plan Ahead for a Fun-Filled Weekend in the Mermaid City

NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready for a fun-filled weekend in Downtown Norfolk! The 49th Annual Harborfest takes over the waterfront from June 6–8, bringing live music, the Parade of Sail, a Friday night drone show, Saturday fireworks, interactive exhibits, food and drinks, and more.

Events are also scheduled at Scope Arena and Chrysler Hall throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship will be at the Half Moone Cruise Terminal for both disembarkation and embarkation, adding to the Downtown activity.

Plan ahead:

Expect Road Closures: Portions of Waterside Dr., Boush St., Martin’s Ln., Atlantic St. and Commercial Pl. will be closed from June 5–8.

On-street parking restrictions begin June 5.

Parking: City garages will charge $10 upon entry (cash, card, or digital payments accepted), except MacArthur North and South garages, which will be $5. Remember to lock vehicles and leave valuables at home.

SevenVenues is hosting multiple sold out events at Scope Arena and Chrysler Hall this weekend. Please plan to arrive early to secure parking before events begin.

View full closure and parking details at www.norfolk.gov/harborfest.

Stay informed:

Text HARBORFEST to 888-777 to opt in to event-specific alerts, including real-time updates on traffic, weather delays and emergencies.

Plan your route:

Avoid traffic headaches by considering alternate routes and using public transportation. Hampton Roads Transit offers convenient options like light rail and the Elizabeth River Ferry.