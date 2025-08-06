Planning Enhances 2025 Oceanfront Event Season

The community meeting covered the second half of the 13-event season for 2025 through the end of the year.

(Photo Credit: Virginia Beach)

Virginia Beach City officials from the Resort Management Office, Communications Office and Police Department presented 2025 Oceanfront Event Season information in a community meeting on July 31. The event season is a series of performances and activities in the Resort Area offered annually by the City that draw more than 10,000 attendees a day.

They provided valuable traffic, parking and safety tips and tools to help residents and visitors navigate the busy roads and dense crowds en route to their destinations to heighten their Resort Area experience. Planning ahead continues to be a consistent message during this presentation and the City’s other communications channels, advising everyone to use the Waze app to check road conditions and the VB Go app to learn of parking options before leaving home.

The community meeting, presented before a subcommittee of the Resort Advisory Commission and widely promoted to invite the general public, covered the second half of the 13-event season for 2025. Those events are from the Funk Fest Beach Party and East Coast Surfing Championships held in late August through the Holiday Lights at the Beach starting in November and ending in January. The meeting was recorded for those unable to attend and the recording is available at VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo.

For each event season, the City’s aim remains the same — to enable residents and visitors to have an enjoyable experience at the Oceanfront and ensure that the City can address matters such as traffic, parking, safety, crowds and communications.

In addition to using the Waze and VB Go apps, meeting attendees were urged to plan and prepare before heading to their event destination by checking out VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo.

The city recommends that the public carpools, ride shares, bicycles and walks to events after parking further out to reduce traffic and parking congestion. Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), a community partner with the city, also offers year-round and seasonal bus routes to Virginia Beach, in addition to the seasonal HRT VB Wave Trolley, so you can leave the driving to HRT.