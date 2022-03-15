PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending March 13, 2022

By: Ben Baxter

For the week ending March 13, 2022

FOOD LION PLAYER OF THE WEEK





Sanaa Hewitt, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr, 5-2 – Bridgetown, Barbados)





Hewitt helped deliver JCSU’s only points of a completed match in their 2-5 loss to Catawba College. The Bridgetown, Barbados native registered a 6-2, 6-2 win over Merionne Hunt playing in the #5 singles spot.