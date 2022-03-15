Administration Events National Opinion Sports PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending March 13, 2022 March 15, 2022March 15, 2022 K. Alston CIAA, Food Lion Player of the week, Food Lion Rookie of the week, Food lion Women player of the week, HBCU Tweet By: Ben Baxter PLAYERS OF THE WEEKFor the week ending March 13, 2022 FOOD LION PLAYER OF THE WEEKSanaa Hewitt, Johnson C. Smith(Fr, 5-2 – Bridgetown, Barbados)Hewitt helped deliver JCSU’s only points of a completed match in their 2-5 loss to Catawba College. The Bridgetown, Barbados native registered a 6-2, 6-2 win over Merionne Hunt playing in the #5 singles spot. FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEKSanaa Hewitt, Johnson C. Smith(Fr, 5-2 – Bridgetown, Barbados)Hewitt tallied a 6-2, 6-2 win over Merionne Hunt playing in the #5 singles spot. It was her first on court singles win of the 2022 spring season and her freshman campaign. Tweet