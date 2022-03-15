Administration Events National Opinion Sports 

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending March 13, 2022

K. Alston , , , ,

By: Ben Baxter

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For the week ending March 13, 2022

FOOD LION PLAYER OF THE WEEK


Sanaa Hewitt, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr, 5-2 – Bridgetown, Barbados)


Hewitt helped deliver JCSU’s only points of a completed match in their 2-5 loss to Catawba College. The Bridgetown, Barbados native registered a 6-2, 6-2 win over Merionne Hunt playing in the #5 singles spot. 
FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK


Sanaa Hewitt, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr, 5-2 – Bridgetown, Barbados)


Hewitt tallied a 6-2, 6-2 win over Merionne Hunt playing in the #5 singles spot. It was her first on court singles win of the 2022 spring season and her freshman campaign. 