Pledge to Scoop the Poop!

By: City of Newport News

When your pup leaves a little “calling card” on the ground somewhere, it will find its way into storm drains and ditches, and ultimately into our waterways, leading to a lovely stew of bacteria. Dog waste affects the marine life and seafood we love, and even the people who swim in our coastal waters. That’s why you should always scoop the poop, whether it’s in a public space or on your own lawn.

Pup poop is not good fertilizer; it contains parasites and leads to bacteria formation and other bad stuff. If you think of it as “pet pollution” rather than “natural leftovers,” you’re heading in the right direction.

City ordinance (Sec. 6-25.1.) requires the immediate removal of dog waste from any public or private property other than the owner’s private property. But, just because it’s in your yard doesn’t make it okay. Not only does water move the poop and its bacteria from your yard to communal waters, some diseases can be transmitted from pet waste to humans through contact with the soil. That means that children playing outside, adults who garden, and anyone in your family walking barefoot in the backyard are at risk.

Learn more and take the Scoop-the-Poop Pledge to always pick up after your pup.