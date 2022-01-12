Police Asset Forfeiture Funds

City Council last night approved an appropriation of $100,000 from the Newport News Police Department Asset Forfeiture Funds for specialized police equipment. The funds are being used for the expansion of the Real Time Crime Center and the Public Information Office by enhancing its location and embracing growing technology. Asset Forfeiture Funds are monies transferred to the Police Department as a result of Police Officers participating in State and Federal criminal cases where the defendant’s assets are seized. Criminal Justice Training Academy FeesAn appropriation of $100,000 was also approved by Council from the Local Criminal Justice Training Academy Fees to pay for Police Officers to attend specialized training on subjects ranging from search and seizure to executive level leadership development classes. The funds also support civilian training for topics such as computer security to crime analysis training. Criminal Justice Training Academy Fees are collected by the Circuit, General District, and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts in every case in which costs are assessable. All funds collected through this $5.00 fee are used to support the Police Department’s Criminal Justice Training Academy. Municipal Utility Assistance ProgramNewport News Waterworks has been allocated $4,170,452.99 of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the COVID-19 ARPA SLFRF Municipal Utility Assistance Program. The goal of the program is to directly assist municipal utility households that experienced a negative economic impact due to COVID-19 and have arrearages in utility payments (i.e., water and sewer utility payments to the City) greater than 60 days for the time period between March 12, 2020, and August 31, 2021. Conditions for the use of the SLFRF funds include only residential customers are eligible for this utility assistance and the SLFRF funds cannot be used for expenditures. The city must return any unexpended funds remaining after February 28, 2022. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. ​Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 25. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.