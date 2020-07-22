Pop Up Drive-In returns to Hampton Coliseum for another fun weekend of movies

July 21, 2020 – Following the success of its first Pop Up Drive-In USA, the Hampton Coliseum has announced another weekend of movies on Friday and Saturday, July 31 & Aug. 1. Two movies will be shown each night at 7 and 10 p.m.

Friday’s movies are “Frozen 2” and “Dirty Dancing.” Saturday’s movies are “Onward” and “Jurassic Park.” Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be available for purchase until 3 p.m. on the day of the show. For another $20, moviegoers can add specially priced movie snack-packs to their order. The snack-pack includes 4 popcorns, 4 candies, and 4 drinks.

Coliseum officials ask the public to adhere to health and safety guidelines when visiting the venue. For the safety of all patrons and employees, visitors are required to wear face masks and maintain social distance while inside and outside the facility. Tickets are available now. More information, including a full list of vehicle and moviegoers policies, can be found at www.hamptoncoliseum.org.