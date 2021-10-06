Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival Returns October 9th & 10th

The Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival is celebrating its 17th year on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This “boutique art show” will showcase more than 70 artists from up and down the East Coast. Media included are: sculptures, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, metal, painting, drawing and graphics, photography and wood.

The festival will feature live entertainment from Patrick Ryan, Zen Mojo, Lana Puckett and Kim Person, Runnin Shine, Beth Turner and the Latin Jazz Conspiracy. Something new and fun this year will be Latin Dance lessons by professional dancer Tiarra Johnson accompanied by the Latin Jazz Conspiracy. Here’s a chance to learn to do the salsa, mambo or cha-cha. Dance Works Dance Troupe and Arts Ballet Academy will also perform during the weekend.

There is something for the kids with fun activities in the Children’s Area and the return of the Young Collector’s Tent where younger art patrons (under the age of 14) can purchase art that has been donated by the exhibiting artists at reduced prices. Sip wine or beer under the festival tent and tempt your tastebuds with an array of food from Sate Kitchen, Empanada Workshop, Jessie Lou’s and 13 Bakery & Bistro.

The Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival takes place rain or shine. Visit www.portwarwickevents.com for more information.