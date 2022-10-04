Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival this Weekend

By: City of Newport News

Celebrating 18 years, the Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival returns to William Styron Square this weekend! The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Produced by the Port Warwick Foundation, this highly acclaimed, family-friendly festival offers something fun for everyone.

The “boutique art show” welcomes 80-juried artists from around the country and draws art enthusiast from Newport News and beyond. Media included are sculptures, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, metal, painting, drawing and graphics, photography, and wood.

The festival will feature entertainment from Patrick Ryan, Zen Mojo, Lana Puckett and Kim Person, Beth Turner, Soundscapes Youth Quintet, and The Mullins’ Sisters, Dance Works Dance Troupe, and Arts Ballet Academy. Sip wine or beer under the Festival Tent and tempt your taste buds with an array of food from NOSH, Jessie Lou’s and Skrimp Shack.

The festival will happen rain or shine and parking and admission are free. Visit www.portwarwickevents.com for more information.