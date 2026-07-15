Port Warwick Summer Concert Series Continues Wednesday

Residents can enjoy an evening of live music and community connection this Wednesday, July 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Port Warwick Summer Concert Series.

This week’s concert features Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, a national touring act that reached No. 1 on the iTunes Blues Chart. Their mix of blues, funk, and rock ‘n’ roll is sure to deliver an energetic evening of entertainment.

This Summer Concert Series continues every Wednesday evening through Aug. 26, bringing live music, local flavors and a lively community atmosphere to William Styron Square all summer long. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and small coolers, settle in and enjoy an evening of entertainment outdoors. Personal tents and umbrellas are not permitted.

Make the best of your night by arriving early to enjoy dinner at one of Port Warwick’s restaurants or explore the selection of local food vendors available during the concert. Free event parking is available at the nearby Sentara Hospital parking lot. Attendees should follow event parking signs and avoid the Emergency Room entrance and any restricted parking areas.

Concerts are held rain or shine whenever conditions allow. If weather conditions require a cancellation, a decision will be made by 5:30 p.m. and posted on portwarwickevents.comand their Facebook.