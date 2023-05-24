Port Warwick Summer Concert Series Kick Off

By: City of Newport News

The 2023 Port Warwick Summer Concert Series begins May 24, and runs every Wednesday through Aug. 30, from 6 – 9 p.m. at William Styron Square in Newport News.

These concerts are free, family-friendly, and open to all. View the entire summer schedule of bands. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, tents are reserved for sponsors. Pack a picnic or select from food trucks: Big

Daddy’s BBQ, Boyd’s Tasty Dogs, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, and Scratch Bakery

or take out from one of the many Port Warwick restaurants, and BYOB.

This Wednesday BrassWind kicks off the summer with a big horn band sound, Motown, and R&B.

Weather Policy: Concerts are rain or shine. Should weather conditions cause a cancelation a decision will be made by 5:30 p.m. and posted on the website and Facebook page.