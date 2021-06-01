Port Warwick Summer Concert Series Returns Tomorrow

After a year without live music in Styron Square, the Port Warwick Summer Concert Series is back! The fun begins tomorrow, June 2, and runs through August 25. Head to Port Warwick every Wednesday to enjoy live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Port Warwick Summer Concert Series is unique because it features all genres of music. From rock and oldies to jazz and country, you are sure to find something that will get you dancing and singing along. The series kicks off tomorrow with Good Shot Judy. Visit the event website for the complete performance schedule.

The concerts are FREE and all are welcome! Bring your own lawn chairs (no tents unless you are a sponsor), blankets, food and drinks (beer and wine are allowed). Purchase dinner or treats from one of the on-site food trucks or enjoy the music and dinner from the patio of your favorite Port Warwick restaurant. Free parking for the concerts is available in the Sentara parking lot.

For more information, visit the Port Warwick Summer Concert Series website.