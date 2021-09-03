Port Warwick’s Jazz on the Square is Back!

Visit Styron Square in Port Warwick every Sunday afternoon in September for Jazz on the Square. Bring a lawn chair or blankets and enjoy a free concert from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pack a picnic or visit your favorite food truck or area restaurant.The Jazz on the Square band schedule includes:

September 5 – Matt Lockhart BandSeptember 12 – Tim Lett QuartetSeptember 19 – Jennifer Gammill QuartetSeptember 26 – Liz Terrell Quartet

And while you’re listening to some smooth jazz, you can get your COVID vaccine! Port Warwick has partnered with Southeastern Virginia Health System. They’ll be on site during all of the jazz concerts with a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic administering the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 years of age or older. For more information visit www.portwarwickjazz.com.