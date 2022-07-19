Portsmouth Activates Cooling Stations

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth to Activate “Cool City” Cooling Stations

Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday, July 21st

The City of Portsmouth will activate “Cool City” Cooling Stations on Wednesday, July 20th, and Thursday, July 21st, due to the Excessive Heat Index that is forecast for both days. On these days, individuals should limit outdoor activities as much as possible, and to reduce the risk of heat-related illness, individuals may go to the City of Portsmouth’s “Cool City” Cooling Stations as follows:

Portsmouth “Cool City” Cooling Stations — Water will be provided

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Individuals who are at the greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile. Please remember to check on them, and, as a reminder, these individuals and pets should not be left in vehicles. To learn the symptoms and what to do if someone shows signs of a heat-related illness, go to CDC. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

***Temporarily Closed — Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street, is a Cooling Station when “Cool City” is activated, however, the building is currently closed during air conditioning repair work. To contact Cooling Stations, please call 3-1-1.