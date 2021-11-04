Portsmouth Adds Podcasting to its Social Media Toolbox

The city of Portsmouth has joined a host of municipal governments, and other public bodies around the country using podcasts to deliver important and timely information to residents. Titled Let’s Talk, Portsmouth, the city’s podcast posts on a third-party hosting (Podbean.com) site the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Let’s Talk, Portsmouth provides the Marketing & Communications department with a unique opportunity to tell long-form stories about diverse city departments rendering a variety of services. For example, newly appointed Portsmouth Chief of Police Renado Prince appeared on the podcast and took the opportunity to describe his policing and crime-fighting philosophies. He talked about his plans for the future of the Portsmouth Police Department, new technology used in crime-solving, training police officers and more. The podcast platform allows guests to talk in detail about city business, services offered by various departments, and to share success stories. Chief Prince’s interview was complemented by an interview with a volunteer for the Portsmouth Crime Line. Dr. Darlene Sparks Washington, executive director for the Portsmouth Volunteers for Homeless (PVH), was featured on the podcast back in September. That interview has the most downloads to date. Dr. Washington relayed the heart-warming story of a life changed because of the intervention of PVH.

According to research, presented during a 3CMA (City-County Communications Association) webinar in 2019, seventy percent of the US population aged 12 and older are familiar with podcasts. Nearly 20 percent of people listen to more than one podcast. Podcasting allows public bodies to target areas that are of interest to residents, provide critical background information on key services and highlights behind the scenes staff and work they perform.

Let’s Talk Portsmouth is available for listening or download at https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-j375s-bba920. The podcast is also accessible on Spotify and Amazon Music/Audible. For more information, call the Department of Marketing and Communications at 757-393-5143.

