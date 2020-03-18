Portsmouth Announces Joint Food Service Program

(PORTSMOUTH, VA – MARCH 18, 2020) – In an effort to better serve our residents, Portsmouth Public Schools and the city of Portsmouth are combining our food service program times to make the process more efficient for our citizens. From now through Friday, March 20, and from Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, the City of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Public Schools are partnering to provide food program services for Pre-K through 12th grade students. All meals will consist of bagged food for pick-up only (i.e. no eating at the sites). The children must be present to receive a meal.

Portsmouth Public Schools will distribute Breakfast and Lunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following sites:

Churchland Middle School (4051 River Shore Rd.)

Wilson High School (1401 Elmhurst Ln.)

I.C. Norcom High School (1801 London Blvd.)The City of Portsmouth will serve Lunch and Dinner from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites: