Portsmouth Announces New Fire Battalion Chiefs

The City of Portsmouth announces the selection of two new Battalion Chiefs for the Portsmouth Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services. The new Battalion Chiefs, who have each been with the department for more than 20 years, are Battalion Chief Joseph Teartt and Battalion Chief Justin Wylie.

Battalion Chief Joseph Teartt

Battalion Chief Joseph Teartt, who is known as Shawn, began his career with the Portsmouth Fire Department in June of 1999. He is a graduate of the Southside Regional Fire Academy, Class 21. BC Teartt has served through the ranks as a Firefighter, Fire Lieutenant, and Fire Captain with his most recent assignment being within the Training Division.

The promotion of BC Teartt to the Battalion Chief position is the first time in the history of the City of Portsmouth that an African American person has been selected for the rank.

As Battalion Chief, he will continue to lead the Training Division, and is appreciative of every person who has helped and provided assistance throughout his career.

BC Teartt was born and raised in the City of Portsmouth and is a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School. Still a resident of Portsmouth, he resides with his wife Schanell and two sons Caleb and Tyler and enjoys spending time with his family and friends in his leisure time.

Battalion Chief Justin Wylie

Battalion Chief Justin Wylie joined the Portsmouth Fire, Department in March 2002 as a Firefighter Recruit. He was the Valedictorian of SRFA Class 27 and has worked through the department ranks as a Firefighter on Engine 10, Truck 10, Engine 4, and Rescue 1. He was promoted to Lieutenant in May 2009 and was assigned to Engine 3, Truck 3, Fireboat 1, Engine 9, and Engine 11. He was promoted to Captain in January 2017 and has been assigned to Engine 3, Engine 4, and Engine 1.

BC Wylie is a third generation Firefighter, third generation Fire Captain, and the first in his family to obtain the rank of Battalion Chief.

BC Wylie was born in Portsmouth at the former Portsmouth General Hospital and grew up in Suffolk. In May 1999, he moved to his current residence in Cradock. He and his wife Monica have three children, — Sumner, Jack, and Evelyn. BC Wylie has served on the department’s Technical Rescue Team, is currently the Team leader of the Maritime Incident Response Team and serves as the liaison between the department and The Port of Virginia MIRT.



