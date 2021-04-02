PORTSMOUTH BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES LAUNCHES MENTAL HEALTH & SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA) – Are you or a member of your family impacted by a mental health diagnosis, substance use disorder, suicide ideation or other mental health issues? If you answered yes, you are not alone. Forty percent of adults report suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. In 2020, more than 81,000 overdose deaths were recorded per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Portsmouth Behavioral Healthcare Services offers an array of programs and plans to assist individuals and families facing addiction and so much more. The Portsmouth Department of Behavioral Healthcare Services’ Substance Use/Mental Health Outpatient Treatment and Prevention Programs has several services to assist consumers and their families. Lock and Talk provides a two-pronged approach to assist individuals and their families with concerns surrounding mental health, substance use disorders and suicide prevention. Other services provided by Portsmouth Department of Behavioral Healthcare Services to address suicidal ideations, Substance Use Disorders, and Mental Health Diagnosis include Medication Management for consumers diagnosed with a Mental Health diagnosis and Medication Assisted Treatment for consumers diagnosed with an Opioid Use diagnosis. For more information, check out our public service announcements on the city’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZLXNtcdwwjECrPg6YrTiYg or on PCTV Channel 48. Contact Behavioral Healthcare Services at 757-393-8616 for assistance.