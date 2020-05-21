Portsmouth Cancels Portion of Sunset Thursdays Concerts
By the City of Portsmouth
(PORTSMOUTH, VA – May 20, 2020) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Portsmouth has cancelled a partial list of its popular Sunset Thursdays Concerts scheduled to begin June 11. The following musical events have been cancelled:
|Sunset Thursdays
|June 11 Tidewater Drive Band
|June 18 Hotcakes
|June 25 BJ Griffin & The Galaxy Groove
|July 2 Original Rhondels
|July 9 Better By Tuesday
|July 16 Janitors
|July 23 Michael Clark Band
|July 30 Soul Intent
In addition, Shaggin’ on High, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4 has also been cancelled. For more information, click on the link above or visit www.portsvaevents.com.