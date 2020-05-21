Portsmouth Cancels Portion of Sunset Thursdays Concerts

By the City of Portsmouth

(PORTSMOUTH, VA – May 20, 2020) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Portsmouth has cancelled a partial list of its popular Sunset Thursdays Concerts scheduled to begin June 11. The following musical events have been cancelled:

Sunset Thursdays June 11 Tidewater Drive Band June 18 Hotcakes June 25 BJ Griffin & The Galaxy Groove July 2 Original Rhondels July 9 Better By Tuesday July 16 Janitors July 23 Michael Clark Band July 30 Soul Intent

In addition, Shaggin’ on High, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 4 has also been cancelled. For more information, click on the link above or visit www.portsvaevents.com.