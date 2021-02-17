Portsmouth & Chesapeake Joint Land Use Study Virtual Town Hall

After an extensive study on critical issues, such as roadway flooding, transit, parking, land use and utilities, the Portsmouth and Chesapeake Joint Land Use Study is poised to define actions that can address these issues and benefit neighborhoods and businesses, as well as some Navy installations in Hampton Roads. During the March 2nd Virtual Town Hall, the public is invited to learn and comment on the findings to date, in addition to the strategies being considered before the draft plan is prepared. Register at http://bit.ly/2O52EY6 and for more information visit www.HRPDCVA.gov.

