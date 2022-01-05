Portsmouth Circuit Court Awarded Grant to Preserve Local Records

PORTSMOUTH, VA – The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Portsmouth Circuit Court Clerk Cynthia P. Morrison a grant in the amount of $46,069.52 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to digitize Law Order Books – Husting July 1866 to June 1973 and Law Order Books – Circuit Court July 1866 to June 1973 stored in the Portsmouth Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

“We’re very excited,” said Mrs. Morrison. “These records are the history of our city! We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 1,100 grants totaling more than $25,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 101 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.

The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.

For more information on the Portsmouth Circuit Court Grant, call 393-8671 or email cmorrison@vacourts.gov.

# # #