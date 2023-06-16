Portsmouth City Attorney Graham-Williams – Public Practitioner of The Year

By: The City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Attorney, Mrs. Lavonda Graham-Williams, has been selected as the Public Practitioner of the Year for the South Hampton Roads Bar Association’s Centennial 2022-2023 Bar year. This award recognizes an outstanding attorney in public or governmental law practice who:

Demonstrates outstanding professionalism in their practice;

Is committed to advancing camaraderie in the practice of law;

Is involved in community service within the Hampton Roads area; and

Represents the African American community exceptionally well in the practice of law.

The South Hampton Roads Bar Association will present the distinguished award during a ceremony next week. Congratulations, Mrs. Graham-Williams!

