Featured Helpful Hints Local News 

Portsmouth City Attorney Graham-Williams – Public Practitioner of The Year

HRM Staff , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

By: The City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Attorney, Mrs. Lavonda Graham-Williams, has been selected as the Public Practitioner of the Year for the South Hampton Roads Bar Association’s Centennial 2022-2023 Bar year. This award recognizes an outstanding attorney in public or governmental law practice who:

  • Demonstrates outstanding professionalism in their practice;
  • Is committed to advancing camaraderie in the practice of law;
  • Is involved in community service within the Hampton Roads area; and
  • Represents the African American community exceptionally well in the practice of law. 

The South Hampton Roads Bar Association will present the distinguished award during a ceremony next week. Congratulations, Mrs. Graham-Williams!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.