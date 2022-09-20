Portsmouth City Attorney Selected for “Leaders in the Law”

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Attorney, Mrs. Lavonda Graham-Williams, has been selected as one of the Virginia Lawyers Weekly, “Leaders in the Law”, Class of 2022. “Leaders in the Law”, which is Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s signature event, honors an annual class of lawyers who are setting the standard for other lawyers. The accomplishments of the “Leaders” who are selected include outstanding contributions to the practice of law in Virginia, significant achievements through the practice of law, leadership in improving the justice system, and important contributions to Virginia’s legal community and/or the community at large. In October, the recognition will appear in the premiere statewide publication, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and an award ceremony will be held in Richmond. The complete list of “Leaders” for the Class of 2022 is attached.

For more information or interviews, please email woodsond@portsmouthva.gov or call (757) 374-3405.