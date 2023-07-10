Portsmouth City Hall Hours Adjusted This Week

By: The City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Hall operating hours will be adjusted this week due to air conditioning mechanical issues and repairs that are currently underway.

Operating hours for Portsmouth City Hall will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. from Monday, July 10th until Friday, July 14th. The adjusted hours will allow for citizens and customers to continue being served in City Hall until 12 p.m. daily. All departments will continue to be accessible to the public by phone until 5 p.m.

The Tuesday, July 11th, Public Work Session and Meeting of Portsmouth City Council will be held as scheduled.