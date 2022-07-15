Portsmouth City Hall to Close Monday – Wednesday During AC Repair Work

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth announces that we are continuing to experience reliability issues with the air conditioning system in Portsmouth City Hall, and, unfortunately, we will need to close the building for extensive air conditioning repairs that are required. Beginning Monday, July 18th, Portsmouth City Hall will be closed through Wednesday, July 20th. Based on the city contractor’s estimates in addition to the loss of air conditioning during the repair process, the building will need to be closed during the work. City Hall is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, July 21st, at 8 a.m. Portsmouth City Hall employees will be working remotely during this time and the temporary closure is for all offices located in Portsmouth City Hall, only. If citizens need to reach offices in Portsmouth City Hall, please dial 311. The Churchland Branch of the Treasurer’s Office will be open for normal business and all other City of Portsmouth facilities outside of Portsmouth City Hall will be open and operating on normal schedules.

