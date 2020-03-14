Portsmouth City Offices to Close to the Public Until March 30th Due to COVID-19 Precautions

Out of an abundance of caution and due to novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all City of Portsmouth, Virginia facilities and offices including Parks, Recreation and Tourism (Recreation Centers/Senior Station), Public Libraries, Portsmouth Museums including the Children’s Museum of Virginia, Visitor Information Center, the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, the Voter Registrar’s Office, and the City Treasurer’s Office are closed to the public Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30, 2020. No in-person transactions will be conducted.

All City employees will report to work during their normal work hours. The public is encouraged to use the city’s online options for payments and services. Visit us at www.Portsmouthva.gov and www.PortsVaEvents.com.

In addition, updates can also be found on the city’s social media sites (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor, and YouTube), City Hall Information Line at (757) 398-0682, and PCTV (Cox 48/Verizon FiOs 39). You may also access information through our Portsmouth Connect App. For assistance, please call us during normal business hours (8 a.m.–5 p.m.) at (757) 393-8000.

Trash, bulk, and recycling collection will continue with the regular pick-up schedule. Behavioral Healthcare and Social Services will continue with regular business hours; however, Social Services will have limited access during these times. Clients should call (757) 405-1800 for more information.

All city-sponsored/supported events and activities are canceled during this time and until further notice.

The decision to modify city operations follows the Governor of Virginia’s emergency declaration and the uncertainty of COVID-19.