Portsmouth Complete Count Commission Launches Census Self-Response Challenge

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 28, 2020) – Portsmouth’s Complete Count Commission, the body charged with communicating to the public the importance of responding to the 2020 Census, plans to launch a campaign designed to get residents energized into completing their census forms. Titled the 2020 Census Self-Response Challenge, the campaign will kick off May 1, and continue until August 31. The goal of the project is to increase Portsmouth’s response rate in the 2020 Census by five percent by August 31, 2020. To date, approximately 53 percent of the city’s residents have responded to the survey.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census website and other sources, this year’s census will be critical in the country’s economic recovery as it relates to COVID-19. The data will be used to identify populations that are vulnerable in outbreaks or emergency situations.

Portsmouth’s 2020 Census Self-Response Challenge involves sending out targeted messaging to Portsmouth residents – a call to action – to fill out, return and/or file their census forms. The campaign will utilize tools such as posters, advertising, social media and YouTube videos all containing messages from city officials, business leaders, churches, and others about why the 2020 Census is so important for the city, region and state.

Here is a sampling of the messaging that will be incorporated in the campaign’s tools: