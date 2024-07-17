Portsmouth Cooling Stations Activated During Excessive Heat Index

The City of Portsmouth has activated the Portsmouth Cooling Stations for individuals due to the Excessive Heat Index that is forecast for our area through Wednesday, July 17th. Individuals should limit outdoor activities as much as possible, and to reduce the risk of heat-related illness, the Cooling Stations are open today, Monday, July 15th, Tuesday, July 16th, and Wednesday, July 17th, at the locations and times listed below. Pets, apart from service animals, are not permitted within any building.

Portsmouth Cooling Stations and Hours — Water will be provided

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Manor Library, 1401 Elmhurst Lane

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Social Services/ Human Services Building, 1701 High Street

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.