Portsmouth Deltas to Host a Community Baby Shower

In partnership with the Portsmouth Department of Social Services, the Portsmouth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting a Community Baby Shower! This educational “baby shower” will provide access to valuable local resources that will help promote a stronger start to parenthood and ultimately healthier mothers and babies. Individuals who plan to attend should scan the QR code or use this link to complete a pre-event survey for the baby shower which will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services – 1701 High Street, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.