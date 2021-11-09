Portsmouth: Early Trash Collections Tomorrow| Veterans Day Ceremony

Portsmouth Reminds Residents: Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected In Advance on Wednesday

The City of Portsmouth’s Waste Management Division reminds residents that due to the Veterans Day holiday, all normal Thursday trash, recycling, and bulk routes will be collected in advance on tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10th. There will be no collections on Thursday as city offices will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Only the normal Friday routes will be collected on Friday. For more information, residents should call the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Please join the City of Portsmouth for our Veterans Day Ceremony

On Veterans Day at 11 a.m. at High Street Landing