Portsmouth Economic Development Opens Workforce Development Center – Portsmouth@Work

Open House on Friday, May 14, 2021

WHAT: Portsmouth Economic Development is opening a workforce development center to support the brand-new workforce development initiative, Portsmouth@Work. An invite only ribbon cutting will take place on Friday morning ahead of an Open House. Additional details on the Portsmouth@Work program to be shared via release.

WHEN: Friday, May 14, 2021 10 a.m. | Invite Only Ribbon Cutting with Elected Officials Media welcome during Ribbon Cutting, please arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Open House – All partners and public are welcome.

WHERE: Portsmouth@Work Center 200 High St, Suite 201, Portsmouth, VA 23704 MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Bedenbaugh Marketing & Communications Manager 757-434-1178 bedenbaughj@portsmouthva.gov