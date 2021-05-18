Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following traffic alerts and lane closures —

· The outside westbound lane of County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, lane closure has been extended until Wednesday, May 19th, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during road work.

· Elm Avenue, between George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard, will be closed with a signed detour from Sunday, May 16th, at 7 p.m. until Monday, May 17th, at 5 a.m. during road paving work for the Department of Public Works.

· Elm Avenue, between George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard will have lane closures from Monday, May 17th, until Thursday, May 20th, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. during road paving work for the Department of Public Works. Flaggers will direct traffic during the lane closures and traffic will be maintained in both directions.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

May 14, 2021

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, May 14 to Friday, May 21

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, May 2 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, May 17; Tuesday, May 18; Wednesday, May 19; Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-464 North: Right lane closure on I-464 North between Poindexter St. and W Berkley Ave on Sunday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, May 17; Tuesday, May 18; Wednesday, May 19; and Thursday, May 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ­