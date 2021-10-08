Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures that begin next week:

– Hopi Court, between Elmhurst Lane and the street’s dead end, will be closed from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12th, until Friday, October 22nd, at 5 p.m. This 24-hour closure will be during water and sewer connection work.

– On Wednesday, October 13th, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the right lane of eastbound West Norfolk Road will be closed from Saxon Road to Old Coast Guard Boulevard, and then from Goose Bay Drive to Jordan Lane during sidewalk repair work of Columbia Gas.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

Traffic Advisory

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, October 8 to Friday, October 15

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, October 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, October 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, October 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, October 12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 8, 2021







HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS





For the week of Oct. 10-16







Bridges & Tunnels:





﻿





Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:





· Mobile, single-lane closures eastbound Oct.12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.











Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:





· Single-lane closure southbound Oct. 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Alternating, single-lane closures northbound Oct. 10-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.











High Rise Bridge, I-64:





· Single-lane closure eastbound Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.











Berkley Bridge, I-264:





· Brief, intermittent openings from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:





· Westbound Oct. 11 and 13





· Eastbound Oct. 12





· Single-lane closure westbound Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.











George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, Route 17:





· Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.











HRBT Expansion Project:





· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.











﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):





· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).﻿























I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:





· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) in Lightfoot to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Oct. 3-7 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Full ramp closures with signed detours in place starting as early as Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:





· I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143/Camp Peary (exit 238)





· On-ramp from Route 199/Newman Road to I-64 west





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199/Newman Road west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199/Newman Road to follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199/Newman Road east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.











I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:





· For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp





· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Battlefield Boulevard south Oct. 11-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3uXJlRJ





· Slight traffic shift on I-64 west between Military Highway and Yadkin Road as early as Oct. 14, with a full closure of the on-ramp from northbound Military Highway to I-64 west Oct. 13-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to help facilitate the traffic shift. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3uXJlRJ





· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):





· Oct. 11-14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Oct. 15 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.





· Oct. 16 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.





· Oct. 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.











I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:





· Double-lane closures at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass with brief, intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:





· I-64 west Oct. 10





· I-64 east Oct. 11-12





· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.











I-64, Express Lanes:





· Full closure in both directions:





· Oct. 12 from 9-11:30 a.m.





· Oct. 12-14 from 8 p.m. to as late as 3 a.m.





· Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.











I-64, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:





· Triple-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between Indian River Road (exit 286) in Virginia Beach and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289A/B) in Chesapeake Oct. 15-17 starting as early as 7 p.m. to as late as 3 a.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages starting after midnight Oct. 15.















I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:





· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Oct. 10-16 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.





· Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) from Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. to Oct. 18 at 5 a.m.





· Single lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange Oct. 10-16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.











I-264, Norfolk:





· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west (exit 14B) Oct. 10-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.













I-664, Hampton:





· Alternating, single-lane closure on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (exit 1B):





· Oct. 11-14 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Oct. 15-17 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.





· Alternating, single-lane closure on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west (exit 1A):





· Oct. 11-14 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Oct.15-17 from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.











I-664, Suffolk:





· Full closure of the off ramp from I-664 north to College Drive (exit 8A) Oct. 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.













I-95, Emporia:





· Full ramp closures of the on- and off-ramps from I-95 to Route 58 in both directions:





· Oct. 10-14 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.





· Oct. 11-1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.





