Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the upcoming and continuing lane and road closures during infrastructure work throughout the City of Portsmouth —

The southbound right lane of Effingham Street, between King and County Streets, will be closed Monday, December 20th, and Tuesday, December 21st, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during work within the block.



Twine Avenue, between King and High Streets, will be closed through Monday, January 31st. A signed detour will be in place for this road closure during work related to the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.



North Street, between Middle and Court Streets, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily until approximately January 30th. This road closure will be during water and sewer system infrastructure work of the City of Portsmouth.



For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

Traffic Advisory

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, December 17 to Friday, December 24

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, December 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, December 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, December 19 and Monday, December 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, December 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, December 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to "Know Before You Go" and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS





For the week of Dec. 19-25







** VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for holiday travel beginning noon, Thursday, Dec. 23, until noon, Monday, Dec. 27. Read the statewide holiday travel release here.*











NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.











*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*











﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.











Bridges & Tunnels:











Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound Dec. 19-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Dec. 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Dec. 20-22 from 9 a.m. to as late as 3 p.m.











﻿HRBT Expansion Project:





· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.











﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):





· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).























I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:





· Full closure on Colonial Parkway between Hubbard Lane and Penniman Road/Sanda Avenue on Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to as late as 1 p.m. Click here for full news release: https://bit.ly/3Guu0ge











I-64, Hampton:





· Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south (exit 264A):





· Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Dec. 21-22 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.











I-64, Express Lanes:





· Full closure in both directions Dec. 20 from 9-11:30 a.m.











I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:





· For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp





· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between I-664 north/Route 13/Route 58 (exit 299) and Shell Road (overpass) on Dec. 20-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.















I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:





· Ongoing shift to the left of the flyover from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east (inside set) at the bridge over Kempsville Road, reducing mainline I-264 east by one lane in this location, remaining in place through early 2022.





· Ongoing single-lane closure on the I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15), remaining in place through late December.





· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Dec. 17-22 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.





· Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. to Dec. 20 at 5 a.m.





· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange Dec. 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.















I-564, Norfolk:





· Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-564 in both directions Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. through Dec. 20 at 4 a.m.













I-664, Hampton:





· Full ramp closure of the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (exit 1B) beginning as early as 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Dec. 20-22. Read the full traffic alert here: https://conta.cc/32hvRGs





· Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west (exit 1A):





· Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Dec. 20-22 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.







Other Notable Closures:











Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:





· Ongoing closure of a portion of Fremac Drive. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3CNIOFi






