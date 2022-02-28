Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

By: Dana Woodson

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures and road closure reminders during infrastructure projects and work throughout the City of Portsmouth —

The parking lane of Queen Street, between Washington Street and Dinwiddie Street, will be closed through Friday, April 22nd, to accommodate scaffolding during a project.



Airline Boulevard eastbound, between Victory Boulevard and Laigh Road, will be closed at various locations from Monday, February 28th, through Wednesday, March 23rd. The closures will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during fiber optics work.



REMINDERS

The following intersections are currently closed with signed detours during project work of the Department of Engineering –



Ø London Street at Court Street

Ø Glasgow Street at Court Street

Elliott Avenue, between Gygax Avenue and Dekalb Avenue, will be closed through Friday, March 11th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour is in place for this 24-hour road closure during work for Woodland Park.



For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, February 25 to Friday, March 4

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd. on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app.

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone.

The VDOT Alerts below, include—

Route 164, Portsmouth:

Full closure of Route 164 westbound between Cedar Lane and Towne Point Road Feb. 27 to March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.