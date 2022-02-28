Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts
By: Dana Woodson
Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures and road closure reminders during infrastructure projects and work throughout the City of Portsmouth —
- The parking lane of Queen Street, between Washington Street and Dinwiddie Street, will be closed through Friday, April 22nd, to accommodate scaffolding during a project.
- Airline Boulevard eastbound, between Victory Boulevard and Laigh Road, will be closed at various locations from Monday, February 28th, through Wednesday, March 23rd. The closures will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during fiber optics work.
REMINDERS
- The following intersections are currently closed with signed detours during project work of the Department of Engineering –
Ø London Street at Court Street
Ø Glasgow Street at Court Street
- Elliott Avenue, between Gygax Avenue and Dekalb Avenue, will be closed through Friday, March 11th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour is in place for this 24-hour road closure during work for Woodland Park.
For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, February 25 to Friday, March 4
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, February 27 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West from Effingham St. to Frederick Blvd on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd. on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VA 164 East: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 East from W. Norfolk Rd. to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
VA 164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA 164 West from London Blvd. to W. Norfolk Rd. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to "Know Before You Go" and plan your trip with free tools:
• Download the 511 smartphone app.
• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone.
The VDOT Alerts below, include—
Route 164, Portsmouth:
Full closure of Route 164 westbound between Cedar Lane and Towne Point Road Feb. 27 to March 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of Feb. 27 to March 5
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Feb. 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure westbound March 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Alternating, single-lane closures northbound March 1-2 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64, Hampton:
· Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south (exit 264A):
· Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· March 1-3 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· March 4-5 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions on I-64 between I-664 north/Route 13/Route 58 (exit 299) and Shell Road (overpass), Feb. 28 through March 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Double-lane closure on I-64 west between I-464 (exit 291) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) on Feb. 27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Ongoing, nightly closure of the on-ramp to I-64 east from George Washington Highway south through March 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full closure of the I-64 mainline near Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289), between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 28 (eastbound and westbound traffic) and Tuesday, March 1 (eastbound traffic). Traffic will be shifted to the collector-distributor lanes. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3M2M4l6
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Ongoing, continuous closure of the HOV lane on I-264 west from Independence Boulevard (exit 17) to Witchduck Road (exit 16). Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3GqXElY. Note that this closure will not be in place from Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. to Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.
· Continuous, single-lane closure on the I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) between the I-64 west off-ramp and Newtown Road (exit 15) Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. to Feb. 28 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3JXX3KW
· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Feb. 27 to March 6 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on Feb. 27 to March 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Continuous, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) on March 4 at 7 p.m. to March 7 at 5 a.m.
· Continuous, single-lane closure on I-264 west from Independence Boulevard (exit 17) to Newtown Road (exit 15) from Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. to Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
· Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 east between the runway tunnel and Terminal Boulevard:
· Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. through Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.
· March 4 at 7 p.m. through March 7 at 5 a.m.
I-664, Chesapeake:
· Full closure of the on-ramp from Route 58 south to I-664 south Feb. 27 to March 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Hampton:
· Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (exit 1B):
· Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Feb. 28 to March 1 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· March 2-3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· March 4-5 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.
· Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west (exit 1A):
· Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Feb. 28 to March 3 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· March 4-5 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Other Notable Closures:
Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:
· Ongoing closure of a portion of Fremac Drive. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3CNIOFi
Route 164, Portsmouth:
