Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Work Next Week

The Department of Engineering has announced the following schedule of lane closures during the week of Monday, March 29th, through Friday, April 2nd —

– The outside lane of westbound County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed from Monday, March 29th, through Friday, April 2nd, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The lane closure, which will open at the end of each day, will be during construction-related work.

– The westbound inside lane of Portsmouth Boulevard, between Deep Creek Boulevard and Dahlia Street, will be closed Monday, March 29th, through Friday, April 2nd, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily during water/sewer line installation work.

– Martin Avenue, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Sacony Street, will be closed from Tuesday, March 30th, until Friday, April 2nd, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily during water/sewer lines connection work.

– Tareyton Lane, from Windsor Road to Pine Bluff, will be closed Monday, March 29th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during Columbia Gas work.

Traffic Advisory

March 26, 2021

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, March 26 to Friday, April 2

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, March 28; Tuesday, March 30; Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

