Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts
Portsmouth Lane Closures During Work Next Week
The Department of Engineering has announced the following schedule of lane closures during the week of Monday, March 29th, through Friday, April 2nd —
– The outside lane of westbound County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed from Monday, March 29th, through Friday, April 2nd, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The lane closure, which will open at the end of each day, will be during construction-related work.
– The westbound inside lane of Portsmouth Boulevard, between Deep Creek Boulevard and Dahlia Street, will be closed Monday, March 29th, through Friday, April 2nd, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily during water/sewer line installation work.
– Martin Avenue, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Sacony Street, will be closed from Tuesday, March 30th, until Friday, April 2nd, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily during water/sewer lines connection work.
– Tareyton Lane, from Windsor Road to Pine Bluff, will be closed Monday, March 29th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during Columbia Gas work.
Traffic Advisory
March 26, 2021
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, March 26 to Friday, April 2
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, March 28; Tuesday, March 30; Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:
• Download the 511 smartphone app
• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone
March 26, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of March 28 to April 3
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Alternating, single-lane closures eastbound on March 28-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Alternating, single-lane closures northbound on March 29 to April 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed March 28 to April 1 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive at Bruton High School March 29-31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpasses March 29 to April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road west of Route 199 April 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:
· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:
· March 29 from 9-11:30 a.m.
· March 29-30 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):
· March 29 to April 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full closure of the on-ramp from northbound George Washington Highway to I-64 west on March 30 to April 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/3tQRVjk
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Alternating, multi-lane closures of I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on March 28 to April 1 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with two or more lanes closed no earlier than 9 p.m.
· Ongoing, consecutive right shoulder closure on I-264 east at the overpass just before Witchduck Road (exit 16)
· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on March 28 to April 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, single-lane closures on northbound Witchduck Road at the I-264 overpass, starting as early as March 29, Monday through Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for approximately four weeks. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/31p8HKt
· Full closure of the on-ramp from Newtown Road to I-264 east on:
· March 27-28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
· March 29 to April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/38YG7DL